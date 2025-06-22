Police car hits suspect allegedly reaching for a gun after burglary

The Brief Police say when they responded to a burglary call on June 7, the suspect was seen by officers at a nearby gas station. Moments later, they say the suspect reached for a gun, and that's when he was struck by their patrol car in West Phoenix near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.



Two weeks ago, on June 7, Phoenix Police officers were responding to a burglary call.

A housekeeper at a local hotel called 911 saying a man had stolen her purse out of a laundry room. When she confronted him, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened her.

That same suspect was later spotted by officers at a nearby gas station before he took off running. Moments later, officers say he reached for a gun and that's when they stuck him with their patrol car.

The gun was later recovered, and the man was taken into custody.

Map of the crime scene area