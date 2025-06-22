Police car hits suspect allegedly reaching for a gun after burglary
PHOENIX - Two weeks ago, on June 7, Phoenix Police officers were responding to a burglary call.
A housekeeper at a local hotel called 911 saying a man had stolen her purse out of a laundry room. When she confronted him, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened her.
That same suspect was later spotted by officers at a nearby gas station before he took off running. Moments later, officers say he reached for a gun and that's when they stuck him with their patrol car.
The gun was later recovered, and the man was taken into custody.
Map of the crime scene area