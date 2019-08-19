Police: Fight ends in crash, shots fired at Bullhead City Lowe's parking lot



Police officials in Bullhead City say a fight at a parking lot ended with a crash and shots fired.

The incident, according to police, happened at the parking lot for the city's Lowe's home improvement store, located near Highway 95 and Silver Creek Road. In a video provided to FOX 10, a white car was seen driving around in circles before it collided with a parked car.

One person, according to Bullhead City Police, was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered from the crash, but there has not been any gunshot victims reported to police.