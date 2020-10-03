Police: Former MLB pitcher on the run after shooting, killing ex-girlfriend

Scottsdale Police is searching for an "armed and dangerous" man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home near Hayden and Indian Bend roads on Oct. 2.

Investigators say a roommate heard gunshots coming from the victim's bedroom on Friday night and saw the woman's ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Charles Haeger, leave the room with a gun.

Scottsdale Police's SWAT team later responded to the home and found the woman's body inside. She's identified by family as Danielle Long, 34.

Haeger is a former professional baseball player who pitched for the White Sox, San Diego Padres, LA Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.

Police say Haeger is about six feet tall, white, with short hair and a medium build and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officers found his car, a 2020 gray Plymouth Voyager with license plate number BTA9645, unoccupied near Flagstaff. Police say they are working with law enforcement in northern Arizona to find him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

A mother mourns her child

Long is remembered as a woman full of positivity. She was the oldest of three and was known for her big heart.

She would volunteer in Africa with children.

Her mother, Jane Long, says she spoke to her an hour before she was shot and killed.

"I want him to turn himself in. He broke a lot of people. He shattered a lot of people today and he knows that. He knows that he knows how close our family was. He used to come to the family gatherings and we're talking about having 30 people 40 people every month," she said.

Her family says she wanted to get a restraining order against Haeger for cyberstalking her.

