Police identify teen girl in dryer video, dog evaluated by vet

Police have located the teenage girl who can be seen on video putting a small dog in a clothes dryer and turning it on.

The video which was originally posted on Instagram has been circulating on social media since last week.

In the short video, the teen puts what appears to be a Shih Tzu named Sir Charles in a dryer, shuts the door and turns it on for several seconds.

“He like that sh**,” she says.

The teen laughs and claps as the dog spins. The video shows him continuing to tumble after the girl opens the door. He frantically runs out of the room after the drum stops.

Although the incident was reported to the Dallas Police Department, animal cruelty detectives determined it happened in the suburb of Lewisville.

“DPD officers met with our investigators and provided all of the information they gathered in this case. Through their diligent work, DPD identified the individual involved. We will not publicly identify her as she is a minor,” the Lewisville Police Department said.

Lewisville police said the animal cruelty case is still in its early stages.

The dog seen in the video was taken to a veterinarian for an evaluation and then released to its rightful owner. Police are waiting on the vet’s report before giving an update on the dog’s condition.

The case will likely then be forwarded to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office. The DA will decide if the teen should face any charges.