Police in pursuit of reported domestic violence suspect
ANAHEIM, Calif. (FOX 11) - Police were in pursuit of a blue Ford Expedition through Los Angeles Friday afternoon.
The chase began around 12:00 p.m. in Orange County.
The driver was reportedly a domestic violence suspect and may have possession of military weapons, according to scanner traffic.
California Highway Patrol were leading the chase, with Gardena and Torrance police officers joining in.
No other information was immediately available,
This story is developing