Police investigating after man found with gunshot wound in Scottsdale

Tempe Police are investigating two scenes they believe are connected to the same shooting.

On Dec. 4, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near McClintock and University Drive. Officers didn't find anyone, and witnesses say a man claiming to be shot drove away.

Later that night, Scottsdale Police found a car believed to have been involved at Hayden and Osborn. The driver of the car was a man in his 20s who had a gunshot wound.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

