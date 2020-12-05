Police investigating after man found with gunshot wound in Scottsdale
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police are investigating two scenes they believe are connected to the same shooting.
On Dec. 4, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near McClintock and University Drive. Officers didn't find anyone, and witnesses say a man claiming to be shot drove away.
Later that night, Scottsdale Police found a car believed to have been involved at Hayden and Osborn. The driver of the car was a man in his 20s who had a gunshot wound.
The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.
Advertisement
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: