Flash Flood Warning
from MON 5:09 PM MST until MON 8:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 5:40 PM MST until MON 8:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Greenlee County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Graham County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 5:42 PM MST until MON 6:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 6:03 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:05 PM MST until MON 7:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:25 PM MST until MON 6:30 PM MST, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from MON 5:47 PM MST until MON 7:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from MON 4:16 PM MST until MON 7:15 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from MON 5:29 PM MST until MON 8:15 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 6:15 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Police investigating couple who allegedly engaged in sex act in stands during Oakland A's game

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
Screenshot 2022-08-22 150947 article

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a couple who was allegedly caught on camera engaging in sexual activity in the stands during an Oakland A's game. 

The A's were taking on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday when a fan in attendance tweeted this video showing two fans sitting by themselves in section 334 of RingCentral Coliseum engaging in what appears to be a sexual act.

Oakland police told TMZ they are now investigating the activity. "The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this until after the game," the spokesperson told TMZ, "and we have initiated an investigation."

If charged and convicted, the couple could be penalized with up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000.