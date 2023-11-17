Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Chandler

Chandler Police officials say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the western edge of the city on the night of Nov. 17.

The incident reportedly happened at a shopping center in the area of 54th Street and Ray Road, just across the I-10 from the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix. Video taken earlier in the evening by SkyFOX showed a sizable police presence at the shopping center. Stores at the shopping center were closed as a result of the incident.

According to Chandler Police Detective Eva Zermeno, the incident began at around 6:00 p.m., when officers responded to the area for what was initially reported as a welfare check on a person at a parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene, the subject was seen with a gun inside her vehicle, and Det. Zermeno said the subject did not comply with officer's command with regards to the weapon. An officer subsequently fired on the subject.

The person, identified by police as a 35-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be released from the hospital.

Police officials said there is no further threat to members of the public.

Map of the incident scene