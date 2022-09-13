Police investigating possible road rage shooting in Glendale

article

Glendale Police say a possible road rage shooting injured a motorcyclist near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., an argument between the motorcyclist and a driver of a sedan broke out when the motorcyclist stopped his bike in front of the driver.

The fight became physical and led to the sedan driver shooting at the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist is expected to be OK.

There's no description on the sedan driver who fled the scene besides being in their late teens or early 20s, and the car is described as a white 4-door sedan.

Police say this is preliminary information, and it could change as the incident develops.

We'll update this story when more information becomes available.