Police investigating West Phoenix shooting that left woman wounded

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting in West Phoenix that left a woman injured.

According to a statement, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex near the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. When officers arrived, they found the victim near a garage with a life-threatening gunshot injury.

The woman, police say, was taken to the hospital by first responders. There is no information in regards to a suspect at this time.