Police: Man arrested after meth lab was found in children's playroom at church

article

Police in a Maine town say a 33-year-old man has been arrested and accused of making meth inside a church.

According to police in Buxton, officers began an investigation after a report of suspicious activity at a Methodist church building. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found items consistent with the manufacturing process of meth inside a designated children's playroom.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Anderson, was arrested on an unrelated arrested warrant, and was accused by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency of operating a meth lab after a police interview.

Bail has been set at $50,000 for Anderson, but police say he was not able to post bail. Anderson is set to appear in court in 2020.

According to area newspaper reports, the church will be tested for potential contamination.