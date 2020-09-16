Police: Man arrested in connection with West Phoenix deadly stabbing

article

Phoenix Police officials say an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly stabbing incident in Phoenix on Sept. 15.

According to a statement released on Sept. 16, 32-year-old Tyler Soyka has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The stabbing incident, according to a Phoenix Police statement released on the morning of Sept. 16, happened at around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 15, in an area east of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road. The victim, identified as 35-year-old David Tovar, was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital.

"Officers learned the male was involved in a verbal alteration with another male just prior to sustaining the injuries," a portion of the statement read.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

