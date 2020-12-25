Police: Man dead after van fell on top of him at Phoenix home

article

Phoenix Police say a man is dead following an accident at a home on Dec. 25.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Margaret Cox, the incident happened at a home near Thomas Road and 59th Avenue. Officers were called out to the scene at around 1:13 p.m.

"The caller reported her family member, an adult male was working on a vehicle when the van fell on top of him," read a portion of the statement.

Phoenix Police officials say the adult male victim was pronounced dead by fire crews at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.