Police: Man left for dead in Phoenix roadway near 27th and Devonshire avenues

The Phoenix Police Department is working to figure out what led to the death of a pedestrian on Feb. 28, as the case is being investigated as a homicide.

At around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run near 27th and Devonshire avenues. There they found a 30-year-old unidentified man deceased in the road.

"During the investigation, detectives found signs of foul play, making the investigation a homicide," Phoenix Police said.

A white SUV was found and police believe it's the suspect's vehicle. There isn't any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.