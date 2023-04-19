Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man posed as dentist, rented hotel room to run illegal operation

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
ee25c0c7- article

Hugo Moraes-DeLima is accused of posing as a dentist and operating an illegal practice. (Credit: Danbury Police Department)

DANBURY, Conn. - Connecticut authorities said a man recently posed as a dentist and rented a hotel room to run his illegal operation.  

Danbury Police Department said officers responded to the La Quinta Hotel Sunday after receiving reports that a guest was  practicing dental work. 

Officers said the guest told them he was conducting dental referrals. 

But when cops entered the room, they found an impromptu operation with dental drills, suction machines and a portable X-ray machine. They also found numerous bottles of amoxicillin and other medications.

While talking with the suspect, officers said another man came out of the bathroom with a gauze in his mouth saying he just had a dental procedure. 

Officers the arrested and charged  Hugo Moraes-DeLima with practicing dentistry without a license and illegal sale of prescription drugs.

He's being held  on a $350,000 bond. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 