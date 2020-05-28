Police, protesters clash during George Floyd march in Downtown Phoenix

A large group of people gathered in Downtown Phoenix Thursday evening, joining protesters in other parts of the country following the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody.

Protests have been taking place in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. A video taken by a bystander showed one of four officers pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee into the man’s neck, as the man repeats that he cannot breathe. Floyd eventually becomes unresponsive, but the officer continues to hold his knee to the man’s neck until an ambulance arrives. Floyd would later die at the hospital.

The four officers involved in the incident have not been identified, but they have been fired by police in Minneapolis.

In Phoenix, protesters gathered near 3rd Avenue and Washington and then marched towards the Phoenix Police headquarters. Protesters who marched towards the Arizona State Capitol were met by police at around 10:00 p.m. Video taken by FOX 10 crews at the scene showed some officers armed with pepper spray.

Some protesters were still in the Downtown Phoenix area at around 11 p.m. as police stepped up their presence.

The protest wrapped up at around 1:00 a.m. It was organized by All Black Lives Matter Arizona and Jarrett Maupin. The group is not affiliated with Black Lives Matter Phx Metro, which put out a statement on Facebook accusing Maupin and his group of leading protesters “into dangerous situations without regard for safety or legal consequences.”

Broken glass and doors could be seen Friday morning at Phoenix Police Headquarters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.