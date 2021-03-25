Expand / Collapse search
Police pull unconscious man from burning car in Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - Firefighters say a man is in critical condition after he was pulled from a burning car by a Phoenix police officer.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, police arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on March 25 near 32nd Street and Osborn and found an unconscious man in his 40s inside the car.

The officer who pulled the man from the burning vehicle began administering CPR before firefighters arrived at the scene.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters took over the treatment of the victim and extinguished the car fire.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The officer who pulled the man from the car suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

Phoenix Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

