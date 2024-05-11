Police search for hit-and-run suspect after 1 person was killed near Papago Amphitheater

One person was found dead in the roadway after police say they were struck by two vehicles passing by.

According to a release, the second driver stopped and called for help after running the person over who was lying on the roadway.

Police are searching for the first driver who witnesses say struck the pedestrian while heading westbound on McDowell Road near Papago Amphitheater around 1 a.m.

That driver allegedly drove off after the collision.

The roadway was blocked off between Galvin Parkway and 52nd Street for the investigation. It has since reopened.

Map of where the hit-and-run occurred: