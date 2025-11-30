Police arrest man accused of arson at Arizona church

The Brief Police have arrested a person of interest in an early Sunday morning arson investigation at Calvary Church in Lake Havasu. The incident, which involved forced entry and an active fire, is being treated as an act of arson by investigators. The person of interest was considered armed and dangerous.



Lake Havasu Police have arrested a person of interest in an arson investigation at a church early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, officers received a report of a burglary and fire alarm at Calvary Church, located at 3100 Sweetwater Avenue in Lake Havasu.

Police saw signs of forced entry and an active fire inside the building, finding "substantial evidence indicating the incident was an act of arson."

At 3:02 p.m. on Nov. 30, 49-year-old Keith Gensamer was taken into custody around two miles south of Lake Havasu City.

Dig deeper:

At the time of the incident, Gensamer was wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt and jeans, and was driving a silver or gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with New Mexico license plate BYXJ35. Investigators said his Toyota was recently seen towing a travel trailer.

A Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy and Bureau of Land Management Officer found Gensamer's trailer, located him inside, and arrested him.

Police are expected to release information surrounding his charges at a later date, as the continue their investigation.

Map of the incident location.