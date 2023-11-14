Police seek suspect accused of pouring red dye in UArizona fountain

Police in Tucson are looking for the person who they say poured red dye into the Old Main fountain at the University of Arizona, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

University of Arizona Police say the incident happened on Nov 9 during a "First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstration."

The red dye caused $1,500-$6,500 worth of damage to the fountain.

"The University of Arizona Police Department respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our focus is not on the peaceful protestors, but on those who commit crime," the department said. "The individual(s) found responsible for this damage could face criminal damage charges."

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 520-882-7463.

