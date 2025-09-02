Police shooting in Phoenix sends officer to the hospital
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are at the scene of a shooting involving one of their officers.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, the incident happened in an area near 17th Avenue and Buckeye.
What Police Are Saying:
"One officer has been transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. One adult male suspect has also been transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement.
What's next:
A police spokesperson is headed to the scene, according to officials.