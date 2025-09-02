Police shooting in Phoenix sends officer to the hospital

article

The Brief An officer-involved shooting in Phoenix has resulted in an officer being taken to the hospital, according to police. The incident happened in an area near 17th Avenue and Buckeye.



Phoenix Police are at the scene of a shooting involving one of their officers.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the incident happened in an area near 17th Avenue and Buckeye.

What Police Are Saying:

"One officer has been transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. One adult male suspect has also been transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

A police spokesperson is headed to the scene, according to officials.

Area where the incident happened