Police shooting in Phoenix sends officer to the hospital

By
Updated  September 2, 2025 2:54pm MST
The Brief

    • An officer-involved shooting in Phoenix has resulted in an officer being taken to the hospital, according to police.
    • The incident happened in an area near 17th Avenue and Buckeye.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are at the scene of a shooting involving one of their officers.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the incident happened in an area near 17th Avenue and Buckeye.

What Police Are Saying:

"One officer has been transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. One adult male suspect has also been transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

A police spokesperson is headed to the scene, according to officials.

Area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

