Police: Stolen Brinks truck recovered, driver and money missing

Authorities are asking for the public's help after a stolen armored Brinks truck was recovered but the driver and money inside are nowhere to be found.

A Brinks Armored truck arrived at the Costco on Elliot Road in Tempe and one of the guards went inside shortly after noon on Sunday.

Tempe police say they were called to the scene at about 12:20 and a Brinks Armored Truck employee told them he went inside Costco for a money pick up leaving his co-worker in the truck, but while inside he saw the Brinks Truck drive away.

Police didn't have to search far for the truck. It was at the back of the same shopping center parked behind a furniture store.

"Who knows if the driver was involved, he's off running at this point but they'll get him," said Jake Callahan, a retired FBI agent.

Callahan says it's rare for these criminals to getaway.

"They're inexperienced, that's a dumb crime like robbing a bank, which may be the dumbest crime in the world," said Callahan. "Your pictures are everywhere, your prints are everywhere, they've got all sorts of cameras around Costco, they've got pictures of the fellow who went inside. They can tell whether somebody went in and joined the driver or the driver took off by himself so it won't be long.

It was 15 years ago that an armored truck driver was killed during a robbery in Ahwatukee. The suspect, Jason Brown, did get away and remains on the top 10 most wanted list of the FBI.

If you have any information, please contact police.

