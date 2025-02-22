Police swarm house with drone in shooting investigation

article

A shooting left a woman with serious but non-life-threatening wounds at a home near 19th Avenue and Glendale on Saturday afternoon.

Officers swarmed the house the woman was found with a large contingent and a small drone to search the property for suspects.

The scene unfolded around 3:20 p.m. when officers found the woman at the house.

What we don't know:

Officers are investigating for details on what led up to the shooting and information for anyone who may have been involved.

The public is advised to avoid the area as Phoenix PD said the crime scene is "very active."

