Police use stun gun on man who walked into Brooklyn precinct with knife
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Police managed to safely subdue an emotionally disturbed man who walked into a police precinct in Brooklyn holding a knife.
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan tweeted that the man walked into the New York City Police Department's 75th Precinct in Brooklyn at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and asked to be shot.
The man was quickly surrounded by police officers, one of whom used a stun gun on him, bringing him to the ground where officers subdued him.
"Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone!" Monahan tweeted. "Well done!"
The man reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder and will not face charges.