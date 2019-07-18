Police: Woman arrested in connection with deadly convenience store robbery along Baseline Road

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Phoenix Police officials say an arrest has been made in connection with a convenience store robbery in South Phoenix that turned deadly Wednesday.

According to Phoenix Police officials on Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. at a gas station near the 2300 block of E. baseline Road, after the shooter called to report he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery.

Police say a 19-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at the gas pump with the driver door open when a woman came up to him. He then noticed a man coming from behind his vehicle who approached him with a knife and demanded his car. The man then took out his handgun and fired shots at the suspect. The female suspect fled the scene on foot, and the male suspect who was shot died at the scene.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Vince Lewis, the female suspect, since identified as 28-year-old Viviana Aldrete, was found hiding inside a home on the 6000 block of S. 22nd Street, and was arrested without incident. Aldrete was booked on a count 1st-degree felony murder and armed robbery.