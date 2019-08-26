Police: Workers find dead body in north Phoenix wash

Police say a dead body has been found in northwest Phoenix near 45th Avenue and Behrend Drive.

They say the body appears to be that of an adult male, but it's in such an advanced state of decomposition that a cause of death will have to be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

Police say officers responded to a call of a body in the wash area as workers were conducting a cleanup operation around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Detectives from the department's homicide unit responded to the scene and recovered the body.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS.

