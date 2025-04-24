Car crashes into Peoria building after possible shooting: PD

The Brief A car crashed into a building on April 24 in Peoria. Police say they are investigating a possible shooting related to the crash. 85th Avenue is closed between Peoria and Grand Avenues due to the investigation.



Police say a possible shooting led to a car crashing into a building in Peoria on Thursday.

What we know:

The crash happened on April 24 near 85th and Grand Avenues.

"We are on scene of an incident at 85th and Grand Ave involving a possible shooting," Peoria Police said. "A vehicle subsequently crashed into a local business. We are actively investigating and following several leads."

85th Avenue is closed between Peoria and Grand Avenues due to the investigation. The public is advised to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if anyone was hurt.

Map of where the crash happened