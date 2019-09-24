Possible tornado touches down, causes damage in Willcox

article

The National Weather Service is sending a team to survey damage in Southern Arizona after a possible tornado touched down and caused damage in Willcox.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a possible tornado touched down Monday night in the area of Hamilton Road, caused damage to three homes and knocked down power lines.

No one was injured.

Earlier in the day, a confirmed tornado touched down north of the Valley near New River.

The sheriff's office says anyone who needs shelter during ongoing storms can go to the Cochise County Service Center at 405 S. Haskell Avenue.

A widespread power outage remains in the area due to the knocked down power lines.