Power outage hits Phoenix neighborhood after semi-truck crash

The Brief A semi-truck crashed into multiple power poles near 35th and Dunlap avenues around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, resulting in power outages for dozens of residents and causing traffic light disruptions in the area. No injuries were reported, but precautionary evacuations were ordered due to downed lines. Investigators are looking into whether driver impairment was a factor.



A semi-truck crashed into multiple power poles in Phoenix, knocking out power for dozens of residents on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The Nov. 11 crash happened around 10:55 a.m. near 35th and Dunlap avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.

"When they arrived they located multiple power lines and poles down, as well as a semi-truck that hit them. There were no other vehicles involved. It does not appear there are any injuries to anyone involved. The driver of the truck remained on scene," police said.

Investigators are looking into whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Power outage affects homes, businesses & traffic

"This incident has caused lines to come down in the area affecting some nearby homes and traffic light function at 35th Ave & Butler. Due to public safety concerns firefighters have evacuated the immediate area for precautionary measures … officials are denying entry into the immediate area for the foreseeable future," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

What's next:

SRP and the Phoenix Fire Department are working to clean up the wreck and restore power. Click here for up-to-date outage information from SRP.

Map of the area where the crash happened