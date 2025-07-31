Pregnant teen found dead at Phoenix park; HVAC worker dies in extreme heat l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
From the murder of a 16-year-old pregnant teen who police say was found shot to death at a park after going missing from a Valley group home to an HVAC technician who died after working in an Arizona attic that reached 150 degrees, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 31.
1. Who killed Zariah Dodd?
Featured
A pregnant teen was found dead at a park after she went missing from a group home in Surprise. Her family speaks to FOX 10 investigator Justin Lum about how this tragedy happened.
2. AZ heat claims HVAC worker's life
Featured
Arizona's triple-digit heat can be deadly for air conditioning workers, a reality tragically underscored by the recent death of an HVAC technician after working in an attic where temperatures reached 150 degrees.
3. AZ tribal members sentenced
Featured
Two Arizona men who are enrolled tribal members of the Navajo Nation will each spend decades in prison for killing a transgender person in 2021 on tribal land.
4. Fire near Grand Canyon keeps growing
Featured
The Drago Bravo Fire has burned over 100,000 acres near the Grand Canyon, making it the 10th largest wildfire in the history of Arizona.
5. Deadly wrong-way crash
Featured
Barbie designers behind iconic celebrity dolls, including Madonna’s, were killed in a tragic car crash in Italy. Here's what we know.
Today's weather
Featured
Extreme heat is returning to the Valley's forecast, and it's going to be a hot last day of July with a high near 110°F.