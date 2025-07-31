Expand / Collapse search
Pregnant teen found dead at Phoenix park; HVAC worker dies in extreme heat l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 31, 2025 9:55am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

From the murder of a 16-year-old pregnant teen who police say was found shot to death at a park after going missing from a Valley group home to an HVAC technician who died after working in an Arizona attic that reached 150 degrees, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 31.

1. Who killed Zariah Dodd?

Who killed Zariah Dodd? Pregnant 16-year-old left Surprise group home, found shot and killed at Phoenix park
Who killed Zariah Dodd? Pregnant 16-year-old left Surprise group home, found shot and killed at Phoenix park

A pregnant teen was found dead at a park after she went missing from a group home in Surprise. Her family speaks to FOX 10 investigator Justin Lum about how this tragedy happened.

2. AZ heat claims HVAC worker's life

Arizona HVAC worker dies after collapsing in extreme heat
Arizona HVAC worker dies after collapsing in extreme heat

Arizona's triple-digit heat can be deadly for air conditioning workers, a reality tragically underscored by the recent death of an HVAC technician after working in an attic where temperatures reached 150 degrees.

3. AZ tribal members sentenced

Navajo tribal members to spend decades in prison over transgender person's murder: DOJ
Navajo tribal members to spend decades in prison over transgender person's murder: DOJ

Two Arizona men who are enrolled tribal members of the Navajo Nation will each spend decades in prison for killing a transgender person in 2021 on tribal land.

4. Fire near Grand Canyon keeps growing

Dragon Bravo Fire is now 10th largest wildfire in Arizona's history
Dragon Bravo Fire is now 10th largest wildfire in Arizona's history

The Drago Bravo Fire has burned over 100,000 acres near the Grand Canyon, making it the 10th largest wildfire in the history of Arizona.

5. Deadly wrong-way crash

Barbie designers, Madonna doll makers killed in wrong-way car crash
Barbie designers, Madonna doll makers killed in wrong-way car crash

Barbie designers behind iconic celebrity dolls, including Madonna’s, were killed in a tragic car crash in Italy. Here's what we know.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Hot last day of July in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Hot last day of July in Phoenix

Extreme heat is returning to the Valley's forecast, and it's going to be a hot last day of July with a high near 110°F.

