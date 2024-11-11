Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies in Phoenix car crash, PD says

The Brief A crash on Nov. 10 in Phoenix took the life of an unborn baby, the police department said. The crash was allegedly caused by a driver running a red light. The pregnant woman was a passenger, police say, in the car that ran the red light.



A pregnant woman who was involved in a Phoenix car crash lost her unborn baby, the police department said.

The crash happened near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

"When officers arrived, they found four vehicles involved in a collision. The fire department responded and transported three people to the hospital, including a pregnant female," police said.

The victims are expected to survive, but sadly the pregnant woman's baby died.

"Preliminary information indicates a vehicle was heading southbound on 51st Avenue when it failed to stop for a red light at Baseline Road and rear-ended an SUV stopped at the light. Due to the collision, the SUV was pushed forward and caused two other cars to be rear-ended. The pregnant woman was a passenger in that initial vehicle that failed to stop at the light," Phoenix Police said.

Speed is likely a factor, police added.

"The investigation remains active as detectives continue to process the evidence. A charging decision will be made at the conclusion of the investigation," the department said.

No further information is available.