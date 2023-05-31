Prescott Valley man found dead in his home, murder investigation underway

Authorities are investigating a murder after a man was found dead in his Yavapai County home.

Grant Griffiths, 58, was found dead in his home on the morning of May 29, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

"Evidence indicates this murder may have taken place sometime during the evening of Sunday May 28th, 2023," the sheriff's office said. "There is no information to suggest there is any further danger to the public."

Investigators say they are working with Griffiths' family to solve the murder.

"Our investigation will not end until we obtain justice for the Griffiths family," Sheriff David Rhodes said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3278.