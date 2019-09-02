President Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort evacuated as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida

article

President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach County has been boarded up and evacuated as Hurricane Dorian inches closer to Florida's east coastline.

Trump's "winter White House" falls within Palm Beach's Zone B, which was given a mandatory evacuation order on Sunday morning as Dorian approached the northern Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane.

Over 200,000 people were affected by the evacuations in Zone A and B in both Palm Beach and Martin counties, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The publication reports that Palm Beach County is one of the states most populated regions. Many counties on Florida's east coast are at risk of being affected by Dorian's powerful winds and rain. As of Monday, Dorian was downgraded to a Category 4 hurricane.

When asked on Friday about possible damage to his resort as it appeared to be in Dorian's direct path of destruction, the president said: "Well, you know I haven't even thought about until the question was just broached a little while ago. Yeah, it would look like Mar-a-Lago is dead center but look Mar-a-Lago can handle itself. That's a very powerful place."