How Supreme Court ruling on racial gerrymandering could impact Arizona districts

The Brief The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Louisiana's 2024 congressional map is an illegal racial gerrymander, limiting race-based redistricting. The decision weakens Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, making it harder for groups to challenge maps they claim are unfair. Experts say Arizona's political maps could change significantly, specifically impacting districts with heavy Hispanic populations.



In a divided 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court has sharply limited how states can use race to draw congressional maps. The ruling effectively weakens a key pillar of the Voting Rights Act, making it much harder for groups to challenge districts they claim are unfair.

What we know:

For decades, Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, rooted in the Civil Rights era, has been a central legal tool for challenging discriminatory voting maps, and while the impact may not be immediate in Arizona, experts say the next round of redistricting could look very different.

"Section 2 is the tool that's been seen as the crown jewel of the civil rights movement and has been foundational and expanding the democracy to people of all walks of life," said Patty Ferguson-Bohnee, ASU Associate Dean and Director of the Indian Legal Clinic.

The Supreme Court ruled that Louisiana’s 2024 congressional map, redrawn to create a second majority-Black district, constituted an illegal racial gerrymander, sharply limiting how states can consider race under Section 2.

Ferguson-Bohnee, who filed an amicus brief in the case, says the ruling will change how minority groups challenge districts they believe are drawn unfairly.

"I could think about a number of cases that could be brought, under Section 2. But it will be challenging to try to bring those cases and then get a result," Ferguson-Bohnee said.

Local perspective:

In Arizona, the redistricting commission is a bipartisan body that draws the state’s congressional and legislative districts, rather than the legislature. The commission looks at population, geography, district shape, communities of interest, and potential competitiveness, while abiding by the Voting Rights Act.

"Every politician in Arizona has known since the Voting Rights Act was ever done, that there must be a majority minority district that was taken for gospel. That seems to be out the door now," said Stan Barnes of Copper State Consulting.

Dig deeper:

Section 2 led to the creation of majority-minority districts by prohibiting voting maps that dilute minority voting power. But after the decision, Barnes, a former legislator, says the state’s political map could look very different for districts with heavy Hispanic populations.

"They are purposely created to empower minority voters and make them a majority within their own district, in this case, Latino voters in both of those places. If this court decision rolls out the way it might, that won't be a legal thing to do anymore," Barnes said.

What's next:

While some states are moving quickly to redraw their maps ahead of the midterms, Arizona's redistricting won't happen again until the 2030 census.