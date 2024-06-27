Presidential debate reactions: Old Town transforms as Biden and Trump square off

TVs across the country were tuned to tonight‘s presidential debate, the first of the campaign, with a president facing off with a former president for the first time in U.S. history.

In Old Town Scottsdale, known for its parties, tonight the music was turned down and the TVs turned up to hear the debate.

Hi-Fi Kitchen and Cocktails brought in a comedian to host an evening of planned drinking games based on common phrases from both candidates.

When President Biden said, "listen folks," they took a drink.

When former President Trump said, "everyone is saying…" they took a drink.

Mostly, however, the crowd just listened.

The majority of the crowd at Hi-Fi was young Trump supporters.

Down the street, a pro-Biden event was held at a local bakery.

Most of the crowds were clearly seeing and hearing things the way they wanted for their candidates.

With that being said, it's hard to tell how much the debate changed the minds of those who watched.