Pro-Trump protesters gather outside Minnesota Capitol, Governor's mansion

While chaos gripped the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., a pro-Trump Minnesota protest moved from the State Capitol to the Governor’s mansion in St. Paul.

At the State Capitol, a protester said, "Let’s go raise some hell! Let’s make him uncomfortable."

While the crowd thinned throughout the afternoon, the protesters moved to the Governor’s mansion where the building was guarded by police.

The State Patrol says no Trump supporters breached the State Capitol during the demonstration. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

