Project widens more of I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson

article

Another stretch of Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson has been widened to three lanes in each direction.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said Thursday the widening of 4 miles between Early Road and Interstate 8 in Casa Grande was part of a $43 million project that included replacing I-10 bridges over Jimmie Kerr Boulevard.

A separate $72 million project nearing completion elsewhere in Pinal County will widen 4 miles of I-10 to three lanes in each direction between Eloy and Picacho.

Widening all of I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson would be completed by a project now in the planning and design stages for 23 miles of I-10 between points near Casa Grande and Chandler.