Prop 311: Back The Blue Act has limits when it comes to helping families of those who died while on duty

The Brief Proposition 311 was passed by Arizona voters The measure, also known as the ‘Back The Blue Act,’ establishes a $250,000 benefit to families of first responders who died while on duty. The benefit is only limited to families of first responders who died while on duty as the result of a criminal act, however.



This new measure would provide a $250,000 death benefit to the spouse or children of first responders killed in the line of duty as the result of a criminal act, and it won't cost taxpayers any money, because it would be funded by a $20 penalty fee on every criminal conviction.

On Nov. 8, we spoke with the 100 Club of Arizona about their perspective on the measure.

"I believe that anything we can do to help the fallen families in the State of Arizona is a beautiful thing," said Angela Harrolle.

Harrolle lost her husband, Bruce, while he was on duty on Oct. 13, 2008. Bruce was an officer, paramedic and firefighter in Arizona.

"He worked for DPS, and he was doing a rescue for two lost and dehydrated stranded hikers up in Sedona," said Harrolle. "Unfortunately, he was fatally wounded in that rescue."

Since her husband's passing, Harrolle has spent years helping families through the 100 Club of Arizona, which is a non-profit that supports all public safety, including all types of line of duty death.

Harrolle acknowledge that her family would not have been covered under the new law.

"What I've learned about this [proposition] is that the beneficiaries or the people who have access to this $250,000 are exclusive to those who have lost a loved one truly in the line of duty due to a criminal act, and because of that, families like mine would not have been able to have access to support like that."

Harrolle said it would be beneficial if all families of fallen first responders were eligible.

"Just earlier this year, we had 2 Scottsdale families as well," said Harrolle. "So one on the fire side and one on the police side, and the firefighter that lost his life to a carcinogen exposure-related cancer in the line of duty, and the officer was due to an accident. So unfortunately, none of those families would have qualified for these funds that are now available."

Under the voter-approved measure, funds in excess of $2 million would go towards peace officer training, equipment, and assistance to first responders seriously injured in the line of duty. The new law is expected to go into effect on July 1, 2025.