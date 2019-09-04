Puppy rescued from flooded vehicle in Orange County during Hurricane Dorian

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office came to the rescue of an adorable puppy during Hurricane Dorian.

The sheriff's office says while their deputies were working during the storm, they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was unoccupied and partially flooded after wrecking in a ditch on Apopka Blvd.

When Deputy Tolliver went to check it out, he found a tri-color puppy inside alone.

Deputy Tolliver decided to name the lucky pup Dorian.

Dorian will be turned over to Orange County Animal Services on Wednesday where she'll be checked out and possibly put up for adoption.