Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
5
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM MDT until SUN 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

Queen Creek Police on scene of shooting involving officers

By
Published  October 8, 2025 4:41pm MST
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police investigating shooting involving officers in Queen Creek

Police investigating shooting involving officers in Queen Creek

No officers with the Queen Creek Police Department injured after they were involved in a shooting near Ellsworth and Chandler Heights roads.

The Brief

    • Officers with the Queen Creek Police Department were involved in a shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 8.
    • It happened near Ellsworth and Chandler Heights roads, and no officers were injured.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - The Queen Creek Police Department says investigators are on the scene of a shooting involving its officers on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The Oct. 8 shooting happened near Ellsworth and Chandler Heights roads.

The department says no officers were injured.

The scene of a shooting in Queen Creek involving officers on Oct. 8, 2025.

Stay with FOX 10 for updates on this developing story.

What we don't know:

Police haven't released what led up to the shooting.

No names have been released in this incident.

Map of the area where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Queen Creek Police Department

Police ShootingsQueen CreekNews