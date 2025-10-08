Queen Creek Police on scene of shooting involving officers
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - The Queen Creek Police Department says investigators are on the scene of a shooting involving its officers on Wednesday night.
What we know:
The Oct. 8 shooting happened near Ellsworth and Chandler Heights roads.
The department says no officers were injured.
The scene of a shooting in Queen Creek involving officers on Oct. 8, 2025.
What we don't know:
Police haven't released what led up to the shooting.
No names have been released in this incident.
Map of the area where the shooting happened