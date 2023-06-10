Race Against Blindness: Classmates raise $10k for retinitis pigmentosa research

A 9-year-old Valley boy is rushing to see everything he can before he goes blind. He has a rare eye condition that is slowly stealing his sight and his classmates are raising money for his cause, pulling in thousands of dollars in just one day.

It's a labor of love for these third-graders. They're whipping up their own lemonade and holding up signs to help their classmate, Luke, who is losing his eyesight.

"He's very friendly, he's a gentleman, he's really kind, and he's a great friend," said Lilian.

Luke is now on a sightseeing tour with his parents, exploring the national parks – making the most of every moment.

"Luke has been diagnosed with a non-curable disease called retinitis pigmentosa and there is no cure, but there is hope," said Angela.

Luke's family started an organization called Race Against Blindness" and back home in Chandler, his friends are using this lemonade stand near Ocotillo and Norman to raise money, and fund research.

"He likes Pokemon cards, but you have to be able to see the cards to be able to do that, and it just broke my heart when this happened."

Friends, neighbors, and perfect strangers stopped by to support the cause, including their class teacher.

"We're on summer break and they are working together for a good cause. It's fantastic."

And with each sale, the kids are hoping to make a difference. for Luke and so many others.

"Knowing that you're not helping just Luke, there's a lot of people who have this, and you're helping a lot of people," said Jillian.

Organizers say they raised nearly $5,000 on June 10 and a Valley company matched it, taking the grand total to $10,000.