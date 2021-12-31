Rainfall helping drought conditions in Phoenix, but northern Arizona needs more: NWS

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
9
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Rainfall helping drought conditions in Phoenix, but northern Arizona needs more: NWS

By
Published 
Updated 5:23PM
Winter Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Recent rainfall and monsoons helped with drought conditions in Phoenix: NWS

The National Weather Service says the rainfall from the monsoon and from our current winter storm have helped drought conditions in central Arizona tremendously. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

PHOENIX - The rain and moisture Arizona has seen this year, and the current storm system, are having a big impact on our drought conditions in a good way.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix says the conditions have improved in a big way over the last year. While there is some catching up to do, overall in the Phoenix-metro area, we are right on track.

"For where we are right now, we are not doing too bad considering the precipitation this month being well above normal, I would feel ok about that," said Derek Hodges, a meteorologist for NWS Phoenix.

The drought is getting better for the Phoenix-metro area as seen in these two maps. The map on the left is from 2020 and the map on the right is from 2021.

The drought is getting better for the Phoenix-metro area as seen in these two maps. The map on the left is from 2020 and the map on the right is from 2021.

The dramatic improvement is all thanks to rainfall, especially from the big storms this monsoon season and the moisture Phoenix has received in December.

"This is a La Nina year, and so those are always below normal rainfall years down here. So for December, during La Niña, there hasn't been this much rain since '84. So it is pretty fortunate to have what we have had," Hodges said.

 Overall in the Phoenix-metro area, NWS says we're on the right path, but when it comes to the northern areas of the state, there are still levels of severe and extreme drought. This is a problem because the water supply comes from the Colorado River.

"It is still a serious situation as long as the reduction water continues there will continue to be a need for the rains."

In Phoenix, NWS would still like to see more rainfall, especially in the coming months to keep us on this track because we still have some catching up to do.

More weather news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.