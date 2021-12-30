Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
9
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:31 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency to help California counties hit by winter storms

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 11

Grapevine closed in both directions

The winter storm making its way through southern California has forced the closure of the Grapevine in both directions. Crews are turning travelers away to find alternate routes.

LOS ANGELES - California is officially under an emergency proclamation as the state deals with severe weather.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency to help California counties hit by the winter storms.

The state of emergency is being issued in hopes of giving the state government the green light to deploy crew members, resources and facilities to help the counties being hit the hardest by the severe weather.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

This comes as parts of California faced record-breaking snowfall, damaging winds, flooding and debris flow.

The state of emergency is in effect for the following counties: Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sierra and Yuba.

Below is the full copy of the Governor's state of emergency:

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.