Winter weather across Arizona brings rain, snow and dangerous driving conditions

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 28, cities across Arizona started seeing wet weather, and it'll continue into the next few days, weather experts say.

Phoenix, surrounding cities

Tuesday was chilly in the Valley as Sky Harbor saw a high of 59 degrees.

Phoenix and cities nearby saw scattered showers by nighttime and the National Weather Service (NWS) says rainfall totals will be light, but to still use caution when driving.

Northern Arizona

Up in Flagstaff on Tuesday, snow began to fall quickly later into the night.

By 6:10 p.m., two inches of snow had already fallen. "The radar is very active down near Munds Park, Happy Jack and Clints Well," NWS said.

Heavy snow moved through the western Mogollon Rim from Ash Fork down to Munds Park.

On I-40 near Williams, NWS warned, "Weather up north is causing a lot of slowing and possibly slide-offs on I-40 near Williams. Please be prepared to slow down."

Delays on the interstate have already been reported between Seligman and Flagstaff. Snowplows are already out across northern Arizona to clear out the ice.

Click here for active FOX 10 Weather Alerts.

Winter weather safety tips –

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

Related Videos:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.