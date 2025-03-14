Raúl Grijalva: Special election dates announced for late congressman's seat

The Brief Governor Katie Hobbs has announced the timeline for selecting a replacement for late Congressman Raúl Grijalva. A special primary election will be held on July 15, followed by a special general election on September 23. Grijalva died on March 13 due to complications from cancer treatments.



We now know when a person will be selected to replace late Congressman Raúl Grijalva in Congress.

What we know:

In a statement released on March 14, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced that a special primary election for Arizona's 7th Congressional District will be held on Tuesday, July 15.

The special primary will be followed by a special general election, which will take place on Tuesday, September 23. The special election is prompted by Grijalva's death due to complications from cancer treatments.

According to the Associated Press, the Democratic primary for the now-vacant seat is likely to be a fierce battle between allies of Grijalva and a more moderate faction. Possible contenders include his daughter, Adelita Grijalva, a member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, one of Grijalva's longtime allies.

Why is a special election needed?

Dig deeper:

Under Arizona law, a special election must be held because the Congressional seat became vacant over six months away from the next regularly scheduled general election.

The next regularly scheduled general election is set to take place in November 2026.

Grijalva served in Congress for decades

The backstory:

Grijalva, the son of a Mexican immigrant, was first elected to the House in 2002. Known as a liberal leader, he led the Congressional Progressive Caucus in 2008 and dedicated much of his career to working on environmental causes on the Natural Resources Committee. He stepped down from that position this year, after announcing that he planned to retire rather than run for reelection in 2026.

Prior to his time in Congress, Grijalva served in various public offices for decades, including the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board and the Pima County Board of Supervisors.