Recall issued for hot dog, hamburger buns sold at Publix, Walmart
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (FOX 13) - A recall has been issued for multiple brands of hot dog and hamburger buns sold in stores across the country.
Flower Foods said the affected products could contain small pieces of hard plastic, which may cause a choking hazard. There have been no reports of injuries or illnesses connected with the recall.
The hot dog and hamburger buns were distributed under a wide variety of brand names to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The buns were sold at multiple retailers, including Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Sam's Club and 7-Eleven stores.
Flower Foods said people should not eat the buns. Anyone who bought the affected products should throw them away or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions should contact Flower Foods at 1-866-245-8921 or visit their website.
See the full list of recalled products below:
Product Description
UPC
Best By Date
Lot #
7-ELEVEN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
52548006600
July 18 2019
111
BRAVO 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
33755858688
July 18 2019
111
CBC NATHANS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
72250093668
July 18 2019
111
CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
70210007595
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
70210007601
July 19 2019
111, 180
FAMILY STYLE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
72250024730
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
FAMILY STYLE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
70210012971
July 19 2019
111, 180
FLOWERS 12CT BRATWURST BUNS
71301067764
July 18 2019
111
FLOWERS 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
None
July 18 2019
111
FLOWERS BBQ BREAD
72250040792
July 18 2019
180
FLOWERS ENRICHED ROLLS
70210006864
July 18 2019
180
FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
70210006406
July 18 2019
111
FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
70210006499
July 18 2019
111
FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
70210009643
July 18 2019
111
FOOD DEPOT 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
72250024402
July 19 2019
180
FOOD DEPOT 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
72250024396
July 19 2019
180
GREAT VALUE 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
78742008004
July 18 2019
111
GREAT VALUE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
78742223759
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
GREAT VALUE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
78742097282
July 19 2019
111, 180
GRISSOM'S MILL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
51933267404
July 18 2019
111
HITCHCOCK'S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
70210103372
July 18 2019
111
HOME PRIDE 16CT HAMBURGER BUNS
72250006583
July 18 2019
111
IDEAL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
72250025072
July 19 2019
180
IDEAL 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
72250024631
July 19 2019
180
IGA 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
41270025485
July 19 2019
111, 180
IGA 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
41270042444
July 19 2019
111, 180
INGLES BBQ BREAD
86854015438
July 18 2019
180
LAURA LYNN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
86854007808
July 19 2019
180
LAURA LYNN 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
86854007846
July 19 2019
180
LAURA LYNN DINNER ROLLS
86854066690
July 18 2019
180
L'OVEN FRESH 8CT KAISER BUNS
41498117221
July 17 2019
111
MARKET PANTRY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
85239031636
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
MARKET PANTRY 8 CT HOT DOG BUNS
85239701331
July 19 2019
111, 180
MEMBERS MARK 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 3 PK
93968013936
July 18 2019
111
NATURAL GRAIN 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
73105920597
July 18 2019
111
NATURAL GRAIN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
73105920580
July 18 2019
111
NATURE'S OWN 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
72250003988
July 18 2019
111
NATURE'S OWN 8CT BUTTER HAMBURGER BUNS
72250023139
July 18 2019
111
OVEN FRESH 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
72250024716
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
OVEN FRESH 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
72250024389
July 19 2019
111, 180
PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
41290013172
July 18 2019
111
PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
41290013134
July 19 2019
111, 180
PUBLIX 12CT BROWN & SERVE ROLLS
41415311909
July 18 2019
111
PUBLIX 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
41415306905
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
PUBLIX 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
41415307902
July 19 2019
111, 180
SE GROCERS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
38259101827
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
SE GROCERS 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
38259101834
July 19 2019
111, 180
SEDANO'S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
72250000314
July 18 2019
111
SUNBEAM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
77633063283
July 19 2019
180
SUNBEAM 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
77633063740
July 19 2019
180
WM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS (PAN PARA SANDWICH)
78742048680
July 18 2019
111
WONDER 12CT DINNER ROLLS
72250074216
July 18 2019
180
WONDER 24CT DINNER ROLLS
72250011693
July 18 2019
180
WONDER 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
72250021098
July 18 2019
111
WONDER 8CT HONEY HAMBURGER BUNS
72250021128
July 18 2019
111
WONDER 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
72250021081
July 19 2019
111, 180
WONDER PULL-A-PART BBQ BREAD
72250020923
July 18 2019
180