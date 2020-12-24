Recipes: Simple breakfast bake and cinnamon pull aparts
Enjoy two recipes to make for Christmas morning. One sweet and one savory from Liberty Market.
Simple Breakfast Bake
INGREDIENTS
- 1 ½ cup breakfast sausage (optional)
- 1 cup small diced bell peppers (optional)
- ½ cup diced onion (optional)
- 12 large eggs
- 1 cup milk
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Enough frozen tater tots to fill bottom of pan, roughly 6 cups.
- 2 cups grated cheddar cheese (Cheddar or Monterey Jack will both work well)
- Chopped green onion or chives, for garnish (optional)
- Sour cream and salsa, for serving (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the sausage, peppers and onions, crumbling the sausage into small pieces as it cooks, until it is no longer pink and cooked through and the veggies are tender.
- Spray a 9X13-inch baking pan. Place the tater tots in a single layer across the bottom of the pan. (Use only as many tater tots as will fit in a single layer).
- Sprinkle sausage over the tater tots followed by the veggies (if using). Sprinkle cheese evenly across the top.
- Slowly pour the egg mixture evenly over and across the top. If making in advance, cover the dish with lightly greased foil and refrigerate (overnight, up to 18 hours)
- When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Bake covered for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake 20-25 minutes longer until golden, bubbly, and set. Sprinkle with green onions or chives, if using. Serve warm with salsa and sour cream.
Cinnamon pull aparts
INGREDIENTS
• 3 (12 ounce) packages refrigerated biscuit dough
• 1 cup white sugar
• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
• 1/2 cup margarine
• 1 cup packed brown sugar
• 1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)
• 1/2 cup raisins (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9 or 10 inch tube/Bundt(R) pan.
- Mix white sugar and cinnamon in a plastic bag. Cut biscuits into quarters. Shake 6 to 8 biscuit pieces in the sugar cinnamon mix. Arrange pieces in the bottom of the prepared pan. Continue until all biscuits are coated and placed in pan. If using nuts and raisins, arrange them in and among the biscuit pieces as you go along.
- In a small saucepan, melt the margarine with the brown sugar over medium heat. Boil for 1 minute. Pour over the biscuits.
- Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes. Let bread cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a plate. Do not cut! The bread just pulls apart.
Courtesy: https://libertymarket.com