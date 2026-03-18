Record-breaking heat across Arizona draws crowds to waterparks, away from hikes

The Brief Phoenix hit 101°F on Wednesday, officially marking the city's earliest triple-digit day on record. Crowds are packing local waterparks like Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa, which are busier with the warm temperatures, as locals and visitors look to beat the heat. In Sedona, hiking tours are being canceled due to the heat.



The state of Arizona is facing record-breaking heat this year, with the high reaching 101 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Even some of the places Valley residents flock to when it gets too hot, are also too hot this week.

Sedona:

"You have clear blue skies, unobstructed views. It’s really something special," said Uriel Azose of Sedona Air Tours.

The Sedona Air Tours are especially popular when it gets too hot for hiking.

"You’re looking at many days of hiking to these locations to see the views, and we can get you to see it all in 20 minutes," Azose said.

Meanwhile, Pink Jeep Tours have the covers out. They cancel toured hikes when it hits 100 degrees, but the Jeep tours continue.

"The weather here is unpredictable," added Chris Davis of Pink Jeep Tours. "Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, wear hats, sunscreen—all that messaging is out there."

Mesa:

Golfland Sunsplash, a waterpark in Mesa, opens during spring break every year, but usually, it’s pretty slow. Typically, temperatures are in the 70s or 80s—a little too cold for locals—but not this year.

The other side:

Matt Conner and his son, Cobe, snowbirds from Illinois, hit the convertible and headed to Sunsplash.

"They say it’s a dry heat," Conner said. "No baseball going on. It was just too hot of a day game for the Cubs, so we’re just going to stay wet."

Snowbirds are out in force at the park.

In South Dakota, blizzards and temperatures below zero are in the forecast. But one visitor said they will be sending back photos and videos of Sunsplash to those back in the Midwest. "Oh yeah, they’re going to be jealous."

Dig deeper:

Sunsplash’s Tony Jones said this is the warmest spring break they have ever had, and business has been "just amazing." Jones said locals usually stay away during spring break, but this year they are attending, including Brielle Harshman. She said the weather is too hot right now for this time of year, and would not be at the waterpark had it been 70 degrees.

"We’ve never seen lines like these. We’ve also never seen 100 degrees in March before, so we’re excited," Jones said.

What they're saying:

As the locals head home, they should take care of their yards. Moon Valley Nurseries says summer is here.

"Get ready yesterday—not to make a joke out of it," said Niko Opolt of Moon Valley Nurseries. "Be prepared for it; the heat is coming. We want to adjust your watering schedules: low and slow, early in the morning, not late at night."

What's next:

The tallest water slide in the Southwest is located at Sunsplash, and on March 19, it is opening for the first time.