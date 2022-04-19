Reese's fans could win free peanut butter cups for a year, or even for life

article

Reese’s fans, the peanut butter cup brand wants to say it loves you back by offering the chance to win Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year — or even for life.

The Hershey Company, which owns the top-selling candy brand, announced on Monday the return of "the highly demanded" Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups (featuring an extra layer of sweet peanut butter creme with a milk chocolate bottom) and Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups (with double the peanut butter flavor) for a limited time.

Additionally, fans can look for specially-marked Reese’s brand candy for a chance to win peanut butter cups for one year or even for life. Hershey is also giving away five separate $1,000 Visa gift cards.

The company said the specially-marked packages have a code or QR code that allows customers to see if they’ve won. Fans who find one can visit www.ReesesLovers.com to complete the registration page and enter the code from the wrapper.

Hershey said the contest runs through July 31.

People can also enter without a purchase by sending a 3x5 card or piece of paper with their full name, address, city, state, zip code, date of birth & email address to: Standard Group, Attn: REESE’S Lovers Game Request, 500 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, to receive a code via email to enter. The card or paper must be mailed by July 27, 2022, Hershey said.

The contest and limited-time Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups come in honor of National Lover’s Day, which falls on April 23, Hershey said.

FILE IMAGE - Reese's peanut butter chocolate candy bars are shown in a file image taken in Winter Park, Florida. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"Consider this a thank you to all the peanut butter superfans out there – the ones who sort through the candy jar to get to the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. The ones who live and breathe peanut butter. The candy MVPs," Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's, said in a statement. "We see you, we appreciate you, and we know you have superior tastebuds. So now, we're rewarding you."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.