U.S. war in Iran triggers massive spike in Phoenix-area gas prices

The Brief Phoenix gas prices have surged by an average of 56 cents per gallon in just one week, with local averages hitting $4.10 as of March 8. The price hike follows "Operation Epic Fury," a massive U.S.-Israeli military strike on Iran that killed the country's Supreme Leader and thousands of others. While regional prices vary from $3.53 to $4.19 per gallon, there is currently no clear end in sight for the conflict or the resulting upward trend in fuel costs.



The U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran are having its effect on drivers around the U.S., with gas prices skyrocketing since the war began on Feb. 28.

What we know:

Drivers are paying as much as $4.19 per gallon at the pump at stations. A Chevron on 7th Street and Portland in downtown Phoenix has diesel priced at $4.49 per gallon.

Gas prices were seen rising earlier this week with the growing conflict in the Middle East. According to AAA, Phoenix prices jumped about 56 cents per gallon in just the last week, with the average price on March 8 coming in at around $4.10 per gallon.

On GasBuddy, the cheapest gas you’ll find in Phoenix is at the Arco on 27th Avenue and McDowell Road— costing drivers $3.53 per gallon. The highest end is close to the Chevron downtown at $4.19.

What they're saying:

Drivers are saying it was a tough pill to swallow at the pump, especially for one man who just got back from a California road trip where the prices were even higher.

"It crushed me because when I was coming back from Cali," London said. "I thought it would be a lot different out here. But then I come back here, I’m like, ‘Wow, nothing’s really changed.' I mean maybe a little dollar and some change but it’s still ridiculous, I don’t know what to do, it drives me nuts."

The backstory:

The conflict began on Feb. 28 when airstrikes targeted Iran, killing their supreme leader and thousands of others in what is being dubbed "Operation Epic Fury." As of Sunday, seven U.S. service members have died, as the ongoing war seems to have no clear end in sight.

On March 8, Iranian state TV announced that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was named his successor.